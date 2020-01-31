McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised McCarthy & Stone to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($2.03) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered McCarthy & Stone to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 150.44 ($1.98).

Shares of MCS opened at GBX 149.80 ($1.97) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. McCarthy & Stone has a 12 month low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.21. The firm has a market cap of $804.97 million and a P/E ratio of 19.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from McCarthy & Stone’s previous dividend of $1.90. McCarthy & Stone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

In other news, insider Gill Barr bought 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

