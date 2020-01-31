MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $120.49 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.34.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

