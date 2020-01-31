MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth about $938,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth about $698,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 48.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $120.49 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.13.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

