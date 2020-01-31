MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.20-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.454-5.561 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.MCCORMICK & CO /SH also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.20-2.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE MKC opened at $165.51 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12 month low of $120.49 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

