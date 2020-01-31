MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.54. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% to $5.45-5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.MCCORMICK & CO /SH also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.30 EPS.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $166.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,589. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average of $164.34. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a twelve month low of $120.49 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.13.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

