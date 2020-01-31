MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s (MKC) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their sell rating on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.37. 1,003,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average of $164.34. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $120.49 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.13.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.