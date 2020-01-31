Mcdonald’s’ (MCD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their hold rating on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $195.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.97. 3,919,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.