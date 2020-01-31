Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $199.00 at Deutsche Bank

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $193.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.97. 3,919,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.03 and its 200 day moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

