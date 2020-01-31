Mears Group’s (MER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON:MER opened at GBX 291.80 ($3.84) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 296.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 269.13. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $322.41 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

