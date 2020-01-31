Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTL. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Mechel PAO in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mechel PAO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mechel PAO from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mechel PAO has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE MTL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 159,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. Mechel PAO has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mechel PAO by 50.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mechel PAO by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mechel PAO by 64.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 304,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mechel PAO by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

