Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,619 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 2.2% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $33,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,742,000 after buying an additional 6,974,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,051,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,182,000 after purchasing an additional 919,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,107.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 618,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 567,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.22. 111,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,124. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

