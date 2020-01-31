MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Trading Down 6.4%

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $23.07, approximately 927,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 772,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MD. Citigroup lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

