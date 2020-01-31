Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after buying an additional 545,367 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,532,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,751,000 after buying an additional 153,612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,425,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,441,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,316,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $251,612,000 after buying an additional 60,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.25. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

