Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 228,300 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228,300 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $72,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 206,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HDB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.31. 81,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

