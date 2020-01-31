Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 75,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.3% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $95,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded down $9.40 on Friday, hitting $236.41. The company had a trading volume of 791,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,302. The company has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $259.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

