Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.30 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.09-2.13 EPS.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.22. 8,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,785. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.40.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $428,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

