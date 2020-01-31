Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Cap of $25.97 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $25.97 million and $1.09 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC, CoinBene and Bitfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.09 or 0.01929422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00118590 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010998 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,500,073 coins and its circulating supply is 77,499,969 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, RightBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC, HitBTC, Bitfinex and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.