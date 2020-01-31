Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Down 8.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) dropped 8.1% on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $42.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Methanex traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $32.45, approximately 1,249,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 482,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEOH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $221,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

