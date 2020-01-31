MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCBS. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

MCBS stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. 34,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,108. The company has a market capitalization of $439.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

