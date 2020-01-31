Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,398,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 35,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,080,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total transaction of $3,138,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $777.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $801.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $734.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $629.68 and a 52 week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Bank of America cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.29.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.