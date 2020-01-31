M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,291 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $831.71.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $881.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $851.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $813.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $519.09 and a one year high of $888.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

