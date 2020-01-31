M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.58 Million in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 841,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $175.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $138.13 and a 52 week high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

