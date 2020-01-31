M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $686,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,256 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lennar by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 187,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 over the last three months. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $44.84 and a 52-week high of $68.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

