M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Coca-Cola to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

