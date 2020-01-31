M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $300,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,436 shares of company stock worth $8,494,185 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

