M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $300,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,436 shares of company stock worth $8,494,185 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on INCY. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
