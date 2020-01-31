M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $242.43 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

