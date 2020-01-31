M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $47,594,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $20,891,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 603,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,278,000 after purchasing an additional 199,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $96.41 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

