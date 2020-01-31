M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,275 Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Beigene by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Beigene by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Beigene by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Beigene by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $4,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,771,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,963 shares of company stock worth $24,472,833. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

Shares of BGNE opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.60. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The company had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -12.91 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

