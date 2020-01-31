Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Micro Imaging Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:MMTC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.18. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

