Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 872,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Micron Technology worth $121,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,703,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,673 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,649,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,512,000 after purchasing an additional 163,079 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,394,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,398,000 after purchasing an additional 488,462 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.14. 20,126,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,615,884. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $60.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

