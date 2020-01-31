Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Transform Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 93.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after buying an additional 2,203,733 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Microsoft by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after buying an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $130,791,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.37.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

