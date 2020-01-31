Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.73.

Shares of MSFT traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,109,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 53,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

