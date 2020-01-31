Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $195.00 at Nomura

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by Nomura from $161.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,297,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,573,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.84. The company has a market cap of $1,305.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

