Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.23. 36,109,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average is $145.99. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

