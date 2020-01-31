MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

MSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded MicroStrategy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.03. 101,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.54. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.76.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3,819.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

