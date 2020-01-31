Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53 to $1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.38-6.62 EPS.

NYSE MAA traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $137.21. 749,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,509. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $99.30 and a one year high of $140.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.73.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

