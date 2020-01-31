Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit