Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

