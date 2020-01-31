Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Trading Up 5.4%

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.78, 539,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,505,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.63% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

