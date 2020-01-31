Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $4.20 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $17.92 on Friday, hitting $1,437.92. 77,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,465. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,400.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,274.36. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,006.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

