Middleton & Co Inc MA Lowers Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,967 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.57. 373,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.