Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Minerals Technologies stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,887. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.85. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Earnings History for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

