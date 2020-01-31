Mirai (MRI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,322.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Mirai has a total market cap of $2,322.00 and $747.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirai has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019976 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00119660 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai . Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.