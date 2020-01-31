Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Issues Earnings Results

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Mitek Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 768,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.05 million, a PE ratio of -488.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.36. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MITK. Roth Capital lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

