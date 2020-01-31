MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ZAR0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of ZAR2.10-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.MiX Telematics also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.67-0.71 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of MIXT stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,648. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

