MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ZAR0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of ZAR2.10-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.MiX Telematics also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.67-0.71 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Shares of MIXT stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,648. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.
