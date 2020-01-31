MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $130.00 at Benchmark

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.78.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $4.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average of $97.31. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $119.22.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,375,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 133,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

