MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,611. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $119.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.