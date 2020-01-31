Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers’ storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MINI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.67.

MINI stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.74. 256,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,339,000 after acquiring an additional 100,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 669,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 15.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 387.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 338,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

