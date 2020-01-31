Monarch Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

