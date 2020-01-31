Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,113 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 29.1% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 2.29% of Mondelez International worth $1,817,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. 9,497,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

